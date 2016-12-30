Care around the clock, around the holidays

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 15:58

From jellyfish stings, to jandal chafe, a reaction to pav or an allergy to the rellies…if you need health advice over the holidays remember you can call your own general practice team 24/7 for care around the clock. When the practice is closed, a team of nurses is still taking calls 24/7.

Before you head off on holiday be sure to load your usual general practice number into your mobile phone, because wherever you are in New Zealand, you can still call your own general practice team when they’re closed for free health advice.

You can meet some of the #carearoundtheclock nursing team here: https://vimeo.com/194285735/a2acf35990

If you are heading away, remember to take enough of your regular medications with you. And if you need a repeat prescription - get sorted before you leave town.

For emergency mental health services 24/7 call 0800 920 092

In a life-threatening emergency call 111.

For all other health care needs make your usual general practice team your first call - after hours, and when they’re closed, a team or nurses is ready to take your call. They can tell you what to do and where to go if you need to be seen urgently.

Whether you’re holidaying in Wanaka or Whangamata, you can still call your usual Canterbury General Practice number 24/7 for free health advice.

Care around the clock, around the country.

Information for visitors to Christchurch

Visitors to Christchurch who need to see a doctor can visit one of the extended hours practices:

- The 24 Hour Surgery - 931 Colombo Street - on the corner of Bealey Avenue and Colombo Street. Phone (64) 3 365 7777

- Moorhouse Medical - 3 Pilgrim Place, open 8am - 8pm daily.

Phone (64) 3 365 7900

- Riccarton Clinic - 6 Yaldhurst Road, open 8am - 8pm daily.

Phone (64) 343 3661

Trusted health advice

A good place for health advice is HealthInfo www.healthinfo.org.nz

or your community pharmacy