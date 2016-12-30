Holiday season putting heat on Waikato Hospital

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 16:08

Waikato DHB’s chief executive Dr Nigel Murray urges people to sign up to SmartHealth to help relieve pressure on the Emergency Department.

"Waikato Hospital and the Emergency Department are extremely busy with a more than usual influx of patients at what is usually a quieter time of the year for Hamilton," said Dr Murray

"Doctors and nurses are doing everything they can to attend to patients care in a timely manner."

Some patients are turning up with non-urgent medical conditions when they should be seeking help from their GP or an accident and medical centre or pharmacy.

"We recognise that many GP practices are closed for the holiday and it may be difficult to get an appointment, however, for our ED the pressure can be eased with some help from the public."

Unless it is a real emergency, we ask that people check first with their GP or sign up to Smart Health (www.smarthealth.org.nz) the new FREE urgent online doctor service which is available during the New Year holiday period (between 8am - 8pm) or phone the Healthline (Healthline 0800 611 116) before coming to the Emergency Department at the hospital.

They will give you advice and assessment, and you may avoid a long wait at the hospital while we deal with the more urgent cases.

"Emergency Department is here for serious accidents or urgent medical issues."

Primary care lead for Smarthealth, Dr Damian Tomic recommends signing up to SmartHealth.

"What is great is that you can talk to a doctor online from your home before making that decision to go to the Emergency Department.

More about SmartHealth

SmartHealth connects people with health services using the HealthTap app, on their smart phone, tablet device or computer. People can use HealthTap from wherever they are, as long as they have an internet connection. Find out more and sign up now

http://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/for-patients-and-visitors/smarthealth/online-out-of-hours-doctors/