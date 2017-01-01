Data shows top reasons for quitting smoking - Quitline

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 08:33

Quitline (www.quit.org.nz) has today revealed the top five reasons New Zealanders who contacted Quitline decided to give up smoking in 2016. Nearly half stated they wished to improve their overall health as the number one reason to give up smoking.

"People choose to quit smoking for all sorts of reasons, usually for more than one reason," says Andrew Slater, Quitline CEO (Quitline is part of the national telehealth services). "Quitting smoking is not an easy thing for everyone; most people don’t

(0800 778 778) is a great place to start."

"The holiday season is particularly difficult with plenty of parties, summer BBQs and family gatherings. With new year’s resolutions being made, Quitline will see its biggest influx of calls around this period. This is a key time for many people trying to kick the smoking habit and therefore calls to Quitline increase by 50% throughout

January and February."

"Statistics from the Ministry of Health show the rate of smoking among pregnant woman is still far too high with 14.8% smoking over the term of their pregnancy. Over 35% of pregnant MÄori Women are smokers, with the smoking rate of MÄori women aged 40 and above sitting at 77%," says Mr Slater.

Over a third of pregnant smokers that contacted Quitline in 2016 said the need to be a role model for their children was the main motivator to quit. Closely following, at 28%, was the need to improve their health. Quitline offers support specially designed to help pregnant women quit smoking.

The five main reasons people who contacted Quitline gave for wanting to stop smoking:

1. To improve their health - 45%

2. Quitting for ‘me’ - 13%

3. Because of the cost - 11%

4. Family/Whanau - 9%

5. To be a role model for my kids - 6%

Pregnant smokers’ five main reasons for giving up:

1. To be a role model for my kids - 33%

2. To improve my health - 28%

3. Family/Whanau - 15%

4. Quitting for ‘me’ - 5%

5. Because of the cost - 4%

The main ‘triggers’ for smokers to light up:

1. Stress - 39%

2. Doing something else (e.g. on the phone, having a coffee, driving, etc) - 20%

3. Drinking alcohol - 13%

4. Boredom - 13%

5. Out with friends or workmates - 10%

Quitline phone lines (0800 778 778) are open 24/7 including on New Year’s Day and Quit Advisors are ready to talk to anyone who wants to chat about quitting. By signing up to a Quitline program on www.quit.org.nz, people can access a full quit smoking support programme. They can also order subsidised patches, gum and lozenges online.