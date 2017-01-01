Hospital specialists saddened by tragic death of Dr Chris Cresswell

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 18:33

"Hospital specialists are saddened by the tragic death of our Whanganui Branch President Dr Chris Cresswell while mountain bike riding last Saturday," says Ian Powell, Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

Dr Cresswell was the acting clinical director of the emergency department at Whanganui Hospital and very popular among his professional colleagues and in the community.

"Dr Cresswell was a highly passionate and compassionate doctor, full of exuberance. While concern for the patients he treated was central to his work, he also saw the role of the doctor extending into broader issues, including the effects of environmental and trade policies on people’s health and well-being.

"This involvement in broader issues also required courage, a personal quality he had an abundance of.

"Our thoughts are for his family and close friends at this sad and difficult time."