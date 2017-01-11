Free access to DynaMed for Waikato healthcare professionals

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 15:14

All health professionals in the Waikato now have free online access to the clinical reference tool DynaMed, thanks to the Waikato District Health Board.

The tool, created by doctors, gives doctors and other health professionals clinically-organised evidence-based summaries for more than 3,200 topics including conditions and medications. It’s available to all health professionals in the community including GPs, district nurses, aged care facility staff, hospice and pharmacy staff.

DynaMed also has a user friendly app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet so healthcare workers can access it on the move. Access is free through the Waikato DHB library.

Library Manager, Angela Broring, explained: "This system is already available free for our own DHB staff but now we have extended access to all the health workers in our district. Instead of a time consuming search for all the latest evidenced-based information in lots of different publications, they can easily search for a topic and the latest summaries of best evidence from medical literature will pop up."

DynaMed joins the other online databases of medical publications and articles including Medline and CINAHL that were made available free to healthcare professionals in the Waikato by the DHB last year.

Dr Damian Tomic, Clinical Director of Primary and Integrated Care, who negotiated the online access, said: "Health workers can keep up to date with the latest evidence-based information on things like conditions, complications and treatments and medication doses and interactions."

To register for the service, health professionals should visit www.waikatodhb.health.nz/library They also get free membership to the Waikato DHB library including books, articles and help with research.