Hawke's Bay Hospital impacted by junior doctors' strike

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 15:32

Hawke’s Bay Hospital services will be severely impacted with many outpatient clinics and non-emergency surgeries postponed due to next week's planned three-day, 73 hour national strike by junior doctors.

Contingency planning is in place to ensure emergency and urgent care services are available at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Chief medical officer John Gommans said 80 percent of the 128 junior doctors were members of the junior doctors union, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and the hospital was preparing for all of these members to strike.

Dr Gommans said due to the strike period and the expected impact on hospital services the Emergency Department (ED) at Hawke’s Bay Hospital must be kept free to treat only emergency presentations.

Plans being put in place to help reduce pressure on ED include assistance from St John Ambulance Service which will divert patients that don’t need emergency care to accident and medical centres. Primary care was also assisting with longer opening hours (see full list below). Healthline is available 24/7 for advice from a registered nurse 0800 611 116

Dr Gommans said to reduce the demand on the hospital it is crucial the public are proactive about their healthcare leading up to the strike by making sure they had prescriptions filled. Those with chronic conditions and feeling unwell should make sure they had a GP appointment before the strike to help prevent a hospital admission.

"Anyone presenting to ED with a non-urgent medical condition or injury will face delays waiting for treatment as the department prioritises urgent and life threatening conditions.

"Reducing the number of patients in Hawke’s Bay Hospital over the period leading up to and during the proposed industrial action, as well as deferring outpatient and non-emergency surgeries was part of the contingency planning to ensure there was enough senior clinician cover in place to maintain critical services," Dr Gommans said.

More than 400 people will have their outpatient clinic appointment postponed and about 30 people will have elective surgery postponed as a result of the strike. Those affected will have had a phone-call followed by a letter from the district health board administration booking team. However if anyone is concerned or would like more information a helpline 0800 450 113 has been set up to answer questions from people uncertain about whether their appointment is affected. If the line is busy, callers are encouraged to leave a message and a staff member will return the call as soon as possible.

More information will also be available from www.ourhealthhb.nz

To help reduce pressure on ED the Hastings Health Centre and The Doctors Hastings and Napier will be working extended hours as per the below roster during the strike. Although City Medical is open 24/7 with a registered nurse a GP will be on site until 10pm on Thursday 19 January. Dr Gommans said everyone with a minor injury or illness should use these accident and medical centres rather than ED during this time.

Hastings

The Doctors Hastings Tuesday 17 JAN 17 open 8am until 10pm

Hastings Health Centre Wednesday 18 JAN 17 open 8am until 10pm

Hastings Health Centre Thursday 19 JAN 17. Open 8am until 10pm

Napier

The Doctors Napier Tuesday 17 Jan and Wednesday 18 Jan 8am until 10pm

City Medical open 24/7 but with a GP on site until 10pm Thursday 19 Jan