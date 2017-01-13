Waikato DHB offers $200 an hour to undermine strike - NZRDA

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 15:45

Waikato DHB is offering resident doctors up to $200 an hour to break the strike and work during the upcoming three day strike commencing on Tuesday, January 17th over safer hours.

"It is disappointing that Waikato DHB is prepared to pay a considerably higher rate of pay than normal in order to entice Resident Doctors to work and undermine the strike action. " says Dr Deborah Powell, National Secretary of NZ Resident Doctors Association. "It would appear the DHB mistakenly believes this will be sufficient encouragement for members to give up their desire to work safer rosters."

The planned strike will involve a complete withdrawal of labour by NZRDA members for a period of 73 hours commencing at 0700hrs on Tuesday January 17, 2017, finishing at 0800hrs on Friday 20 January 2017.

www.saferhours.co.nz