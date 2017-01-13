Resident doctors set to strike again

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 21:30

Despite discussions between the DHBs and NZRDA over safer hours for resident doctors progressing during the last week, the strike planned for next week appears set to proceed.

"The employers’ team who attended bargaining this week, were unable to make an agreement or table an offer. They have to (once again) report back to the CEOs for further instruction." says Dr Deborah Powell, National Secretary of NZRDA.

The DHBs have persisted with a process whereby the CEOs send people to the table to represent them, but without the ability to make agreements. This has previously resulted in what looks like a possible settlement at the table, being rejected by the CEOs, a step backwards in bargaining, and prolonging of the dispute. The CEOs were not able to make themsleves available to discuss more recent discussions until the end of next week.

"In the absence of an offer from the DHBs to settle the MECA, the strike appears set to go ahead whilst we wait on the CEOs to make a decision." says Dr Powell.

www.saferhours.co.nz