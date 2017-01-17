Santon completion ends $70 million Project Waka

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 08:47

The completion of the work on the former Santon Building at WhakatÄne Hospital will mark the end of the $70 million Project Waka redevelopment programme.

Architect’s 3D impressions of the Santon Core and link walkway have been released showing what the completed building will look like. Scheduled for completion by the end of May 2017, it will signify the end of a project which began in early 2012 and has seen the redevelopment of much of the hospital site.

"The primary function of the link walkway is to join the older part of the hospital with the new development and make it easy for patients and visitors," said Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Property Services Manager Jeff Hodson. "The Santon Core links back into the Dawson Building and the new corridor link comes out near the main reception. That means people will have easy access to all parts of the hospital including, in the older part of site, the Maternity and Children’s Wards."

The Santon Core will house approximately 20 staff across the Orderlies Lodge, Security Services and a co-location of a number of paediatric services on the ground floor. The majority of the first floor will remain as vacant space for the time being, ready for future use. All finishes will be consistent with existing fit outs in the main part of the hospital.