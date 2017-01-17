Wellington medical researchers invited to apply for research and travel grants

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 10:23

Research For Life (RFL) invites Wellington-based medical researchers to apply for research and travel grants. The closing date for the next round of applications is Tuesday, 7 March 2017.

Last year, RFL made 12 research grants and nine travel grants worth $359,574 in total.

Established in 1960, the organisation now known as Research For Life funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers who, through their work, will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.

Grants for research may be awarded to medical or non-medical researchers whose applications satisfy the objects of the Foundation and the requirements of the Board.

Research For Life president Prof. John Nacey said, "We’re particularly interested in supporting and encouraging young, talented people engaged in medical and biomedical research. Current grant recipients are undertaking research funded by the Foundation at the Wellington School of Medicine, Victoria University of Wellington and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research."

"Research For Life has funded work in many areas including research into cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, multiple sclerosis, stroke therapy and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma. This research is vital to achieving continuing improvements in health outcomes in the community."

Last year, Research For Life embarked on an ambitious programme to broaden its support base and double its research funding capability within five years. This began by presenting RFL to the public with the first fundraising Annual Appeal, started in October.

"We’d like to give a heart-felt vote of thanks to all our donors and supporters who have joined us in our quest. It is simply not possible to answer the needs of our researchers without public support.

"While we currently provide valuable support to our researchers, we’re looking forward to fostering an increasing level of support over the next few years with the aim of enhancing our ability to work in partnership with the research community and increase the number of grants we make to local researchers."