Talking healthy ageing, hearing loss and cochlear implants

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 12:50

For the first time in New Zealand, internationally renowned doctor and researcher in the field of healthy ageing and hearing loss, Frank Lin, M.D, PhD., will be presenting the findings of his research at the 2017 Pindrop Foundation Adult Cochlear Implant Forum on Saturday 11th March in Auckland.

Just like other things with our bodies that deteriorate with age, hearing is no different. The World Health Organisation estimates that 33% of adults over 65 have a disabling hearing loss. It’s a huge health issue in New Zealand, it’s a safety issue and it’s a quality of life issue that urgently needs addressing.

As Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Geriatric Medicine, Mental Health and Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Frank Lin has a special interest in studying the interface between hearing loss and ageing. He will be discussing the impact of hearing loss on the cognitive and physical functioning of older adults and the role of hearing therapies in mitigating these effects.

"My clinical practice is dedicated to the medical and surgical management of hearing conditions, and I study research questions that lie at the interface of hearing loss, ageing, and public health. I investigate these ideas in analysis of large epidemiological data sets. I’m looking forward to discussing those findings with the cochlear implant community in New Zealand," says Lin.

Dr Lin and other speakers will share their expertise and experience of cochlear implants as a treatment intervention for severe hearing loss and the impact of hearing loss on health in adults.

Lee Schoushkoff, CEO of the Pindrop Foundation says, "We are honoured to host Dr Frank Lin, Anthony Bishop, Dr David Welch and other inspiring leaders in the field of cochlear implants and hearing health at the 2017 forum. Bringing together experts and their collective wisdom from the cochlear implant community challenges us all to create a brighter hearing future for New Zealanders affected by severe hearing loss."

Exclusive to Breaking the Sounds of Silence, attendees have the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with international and local leaders in the field of cochlear implants and hearing health, participate in Expert Exchange sessions offering a focused discussion with industry veterans, and expand their knowledge in targeted educational sessions.

"The Pindrop Foundation’s, ‘Breaking the Sounds of Silence Forum,’ celebrates both the power of cochlear implants to transform lives and the diverse community we are proud to be part of," said Peter Aitken, Chairman of the Pindrop Foundation. "We are looking forward to a day of inspiration, new ideas and building great relationships."

Registration is now open for the Forum, which will be hosted at the University of Auckland, Tamaki Campus. It is the largest forum for the adult cochlear implant community in New Zealand, attracting attendees who come together for a full day of engaging discussions, information sharing, experience-based perspectives, networking, professional development and personal growth opportunities.

An early bird rate of $75 per person, and $15 for cochlear implant consumers and students is available until Thursday, January 31st, 2017. To register or learn more, please visit our website, www.pindrop.org.nz or email us at hello@pindrop.org.nz