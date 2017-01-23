NZ Tertiary College launches health and wellbeing qualifications

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 10:56

For the first time in 35 years, New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC) will grow beyond early childhood teacher education. The college is launching health and wellbeing qualifications to support the health sector and communities both nationally and internationally with an additional training option for healthcare assistants.

The college will initially offer two New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) approved qualifications that feature a unique blend of theoretical and practical study that ensures students put their learning into practice.

The New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing - Health Assistance Strand (Level 3) will begin in March and a New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Advanced Support) (Level 4) will launch in July 2017 with plans to launch a Level 5 qualification later in the year.

With our global population ageing there has never been a time when educated, respectful carers have been more needed. The demand for healthcare assistants has increased with work opportunities available for those who care for aged and disabled people in residential facilities, hospitals or their homes in both the public and private sectors.

NZTC’s qualifications will equip students with the skills needed to care for others on a professional or personal basis.

Offering a unique level of student support, NZTC has established systems in place which provide flexibility with online learning options, empowering students to balance their study with their work and life commitments.

NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox explained, "After years of research and learning from the health and wellbeing community, NZTC is honoured to now step in and support accessible, flexible, practical qualifications. The college is looking forward to welcoming students who have a heart to help others."

NZTC’s Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications enable students to pathway into higher level study opportunities including degree options within the health sector.

For more information about NZTC’s health and wellbeing qualifications visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz