New MRI scanner for Queenstown

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:51

Queenstown and Southern Lakes District patients and doctors will soon have access to world-class MRI scanning, without having to leave the district.

Pacific Radiology is installing a new MRI scanner in the town which will be up and running from autumn 2017. The scanner will be the first part of a new specialist medical facility that will be established opposite Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School (opening early 2018) at Remarkables Park Town Centre.

The MRI scanner being installed is the latest model and will give local doctors access to some of the most advanced imaging techniques in the country, says Pacific Radiology Group’s Chief Executive, Dr Lance Lawler.

"Patients in Queenstown currently have to travel to Christchurch, Dunedin or Invercargill for scans. Very soon those scans can be completed here, which will save cost and hours of travel."

Khalid Mohammed, Orthopaedic Surgeon and part time Queenstown resident, treats patients from the Queenstown and Southern Lakes District.

"High Tech imaging is an essential part of modern health care and commonly required for diagnosis and decision making in orthopaedic conditions."

Mr Mohammed says patients may travel considerable distances for high tech imaging, some appointments and surgery. "Now patients will be able to have imaging locally and fewer out of town appointments."

Mr Mohammed says the facility will make a huge difference to people in the Southern Lakes region, while maintaining top quality care. "There is real momentum now for the development of comprehensive local specialist treatment."

Dr Lawler says aside from the more common imaging referrals for musculoskeletal and neurological problems, MRI scans are becoming an important tool in imaging other areas, particularly battling bowel, breast and prostate cancer. Some of these scans can be technically and clinically challenging, requiring a high degree of teamwork to complete them.

"Pacific Radiology has an extensive network of radiologists around the country who can provide subspecialist reports for the tricky scans that often need more than one radiologist to review them.

"The most important thing is that people in Queenstown and the Southern Lakes District will have the same quality and level of diagnostic services that are available elsewhere in the country,