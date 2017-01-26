Tauranga and Whakatane hospitals return record result

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 08:58

Tauranga and WhakatÄne hospitals have returned their best ever Shorter Stays in Emergency Departments result.

Over 96% of patients across the two sites were seen within the Ministry of Health’s target waiting time during the October-December 2016 quarter. The target is that 95% of patients will be admitted, discharged, or transferred from an Emergency Department (ED) within six hours. The measure indicates how efficiently acute (urgent) patients flow through the hospital.

The result was achieved despite ever-increasing numbers attending the two EDs said Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Chief Executive Helen Mason.

"It was a great start to 2017 to see that we achieved the Quarter 2 (October, November, December) six-hour target, and 96% of our patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred from Tauranga and WhakatÄne EDs within six hours," said Helen.

"This is our best ever result and is testament to great co-operation and co-ordination across our two hospitals, to meet the needs of our acute care patients.

"This result has been achieved during a time when acute care pressure was high with record numbers of people presenting. There were often more than 200 people presenting daily at our two EDs," added Helen.

"I would like to thank all staff involved in achieving this great result for our patients."

Over the last 10 years, there has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of patients presenting to both EDs. In December 2006, 4787 patients were seen, compared with 6683 in December 2016.

Record numbers came to Tauranga Hospital’s ED in the week leading up to Christmas last year, and this pattern continued into the first days of 2017. On New Year’s Day, 208 people presented and the following day, Monday 2 January, the highest ever number of people seen at Tauranga ED was recorded with 221 people coming through its doors.

Hospital EDs assess and treat patients who have serious injuries or illnesses. If you are unsure whether your condition is an emergency phone your GP’s number, any time of the day or night. If your GP is not available your call will be automatically redirected to a registered nurse who will give you the health advice you need.

Visitors to the Western Bay, or those who are not registered with a GP, can call 0800 367 432584 (0800 forhealth). Visitors to the Eastern Bay, or those who are not registered with a GP, should call 07 306 2360.