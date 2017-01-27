Biotoxin health warning lifted in eastern Bay of Plenty

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 13:53

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has today lifted the health warning advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish in the eastern Bay of Plenty region due to marine biotoxins from toxic algae.

Following extensive sampling of shellfish along this coastline, test results show that shellfish are now safe to consume. Warning signs will be taken down as soon as practicable.

The public are reminded to check the MPI website for biotoxin warnings before gathering shellfish and to follow the MPI advice linked below on safe seafood harvesting.

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact your nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish for testing.

Monitoring of toxin levels will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly.