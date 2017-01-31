Lake Waihola health warning lifted

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 15:59

The health warning which has been in place at Lake Waihola where levels of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) have been cause for concern has now been lifted, and the lake is now safe for public use.

Three consecutive samples of water from the lake (taken between 18 and 30 January) have confirmed that cyanobacteria levels are low enough to warrant the health warning being lifted. The Otago Regional Council is today removing warning signs from the lake shore.

ORC will continue to monitor the lake as part of its contact recreation monitoring, which will continue to the end of March.

ORC manager resource science Dr Dean Olsen said the council appreciated the public’s compliance with the warning, and their understanding, especially as the warning was in place for a large portion of the summer holiday break.