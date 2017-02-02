Waikato DHB dental clinics are safe

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:47

Waikato DHB would like to ensure the public that its dental clinics are safe following the incident at a South Auckland dental clinic.

A contamination problem was found in the air supply at Pukekohe Intermediate School Dental clinic, which is now closed.

Waikato DHB’s oral health community manager Diane Pevreal said "we have regular audits conducted on our mobile and fixed dental clinics with qualified technicians.

"We would like to assure the public that our facilities are safe and this incident has not occurred at any of our Waikato clinics.

"To confirm this in light of this incident, we had a technician recheck our 8 fixed dental care facilities which reaffirmed our clinics are meeting safe standards for air and water quality."