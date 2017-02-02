Napier water to be chlorinated as a precaution

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 15:49

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Napier City Council have agreed chlorination of the Enfield Road Reservoir that supplies much of Napier is necessary, as a precautionary measure, following a positive e-coli sample result from the reservoir today.

The Enfield Road Reservoir services much of Napier including Taradale and Bay View at the moment.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said further testing would be done as today’s result was an indicative test. "This test does not give us a clear idea of whether it is a health concern at this stage, however, chlorinating the water was the only way to prevent potentially contaminated water from being distributed throughout the reservoir’s zone."

Dr Jones said if the water was contaminated authorities didn’t want to lose a day waiting for further testing to come back.

There have been no increased reports of sickness in the Napier area, however if anyone was feeling sick with diarrhoea and/or vomiting that lives in this area they should see or call their health professional or call Healthline 0800 611 116

The district health board has alerted the Ministry of Health and general practice in the Napier area. Napier schools have also been asked to report any increase in sickness to the Ministry of Education.

Dr Jones said the risk of contamination in the reticulated water system, supplied by the Enfield Road Reservoir, was low as tests from the water in the system outside of the reservoir were negative.