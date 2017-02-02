Make Safety Nub of Dental Hub

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 16:19

‘When dental hubs were set up to replace individual school dental clinics, we expected the very high standards of dental care for our children to continue,’ said Whetu Cormick, President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF).

When a major equipment malfunction was discovered at the Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic, which operates under the control of the Auckland Regional Dental Service, the clinic was closed but not before 2,500 children had potentially been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C.

‘It has shocked the South Auckland community that it took some five months to discover the dental equipment was malfunctioning and has placed the health of over two thousand children at risk,’ said Cormick.

‘I appreciate that the District Health Board is now testing all 2,500 children and checking all other Dental clinics in the South Auckland region to ensure equipment is functioning correctly,’ said Cormick, ‘but I believe all dental hubs across the country should review their safety procedures and ensure that equipment is checked more regularly to keep our young people safe,’ he said.