New focus for hearing and balance disorders

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:20

Research into the treatment and prevention of hearing and balance disorders is the focus of a new virtual centre, to be launched at the University of Auckland on Tuesday.

The new Eisdell Moore Centre will bring together researchers and clinicians at the University of Auckland in association with similar groups at the Universities of Otago and Canterbury.

Many New Zealanders are affected by hearing and balance disorders and the numbers are expected to increase substantially as the population ages.

The Centre will host multidisciplinary research aimed at developing prevention, treatment and interventions for these conditions and their consequences.

It is named after the late Sir Patrick Eisdell Moore, an eminent New Zealand Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon and founder of the Deafness Research Foundation.

By working with community groups such as the National Foundation for the Deaf and the New Zealand Dizziness, Balance and Vertigo Society, the Centre will also support community education on hearing and balance disorders to aid prevention and treatment of these conditions.

The Eisdell Moore Centre will be based in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland and will receive core funding of $1.75M over five years from the Deafness Research Foundation.

The Centre will link researchers with clinicians, in private practice and DHBs, and community groups to form a research and community education initiative charged with improving the health of people with hearing loss and balance disorders in New Zealand and the Pacific.