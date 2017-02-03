Health advice for upcoming weekends

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 11:15

With Waitangi Day celebrations around the corner and the upcoming Hawke’s Bay Art Deco weekend drawing near, health authorities are warning people to drink plenty of water, keep their medicines up- to-date and if feeling unwell, to seek help from their doctor or after hours medical centre.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief medical officer of primary care, Dr Mark Peterson, said the region’s soaring summer temperatures meant people needed to keep their fluids up, drink plenty of water, and seek medical assistance if needed.

"Our local February calendar of events is busy and there will be plenty of locals and visitors out and about having fun, so it is important to be mindful of your health, take extra care in the Hawke’s Bay heat and know of the various healthcare options available," said Dr Peterson.

"People that require non-urgent care should seek help from their GP or an after-hours clinic. They can also call Healthline 24/7 for free advice on 0800 611 116.

"It is important to remember that the hospital’s emergency department is for emergencies only, and any non-urgent cases will mean people could have lengthy wait times to be seen," he said.

People are encouraged to visit the Our Health website at www.ourhealth.co.nz for a list of pharmacies and clinics that will be open during the long weekend. In an emergency dial 111.