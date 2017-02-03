Shellfish biotoxin warning issued for Bay of Islands

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:16

Public Health Warning issued today advises public NOT to collect or consume any shellfish gathered from the Bay of Islands. This also applies to any shellfish gathered within the last 5 days.

This is following concerning levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxin found in this area. Please Note - Cooking or freezing the shellfish does not remove the toxin.

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish are affected. Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear between 10 minutes and 3 hours after eating and include numbness and tingling around the mouth, face or extremities: difficulty in swallowing or breathing; dizziness; double vision; and in severe cases, paralyses and respiratory failure.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating shellfish from this area should phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 or seek medical attention immediately.

Members of the public with any queries about shellfish safety should call Northland DHB on 09 4304 100 and ask to speak with the on-call Health Protection Officer.