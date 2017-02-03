Public health warning - marine biotoxin in shellfish

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:47

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) today issued a public health warning advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from the entire Bay of Islands, from Cape Brett north to Cape Wiwiki.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken from this region have shown levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins at levels of concern. The public are advised not to collect or consume shellfish from this area. Shellfish gathered within the last 5 days could also cause illness so should not be consumed. Cooking or freezing shellfish does not remove the toxin.

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear between 10 minutes and 3 hours after ingestion and may include:

- numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, and extremities (hands and feet)

- difficulty swallowing or breathing

- dizziness

- headache

- nausea

- vomiting

- diarrhoea

- paralysis and respiratory failure and in severe cases, death.

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact your nearest public health unit (NDHB 09 430 4100 and ask for On-call Health Protection Officer) and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

Monitoring of toxin levels will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly. Commercially harvested shellfish - sold in shops and supermarkets, or exported - is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by MPI to ensure they are safe to eat.