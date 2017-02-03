Will you turn your world upside down on World Cancer Day?

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 16:39

World Cancer Day (4 February) aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by bringing cancer to the front of people’s minds.

STA Travel and CanTeen New Zealand want you to show your support by turning your world upside down and donating.

- Share a photo of yourself doing a hand stand on Facebook or Instagram

- Challenge your friends and family to do the same

- Hashtag #WorldCancerDay

- Donate to CanTeen at http://supportcanteen.org.nz/event/Donate-STATravel

STA Travel Chief Executive Officer John Constable, said: "We help millions of travellers explore the world each year. Yet for thousands of young people, their worlds are turned upside down by cancer.

"There are specific challenges that come with having cancer when you’re young. On World Cancer Day we want to spread the word about CanTeen and its important work in supporting teenagers who are diagnosed."

CanTeener and cancer survivor Anna Hocquard said: "Scary is an understatement, terrifying comes to mind when I think of cancer. But, from the beginning, CanTeen has been by my side, offering me a chance to talk to other young people like me all over New Zealand who know what it's like to live with cancer. I’ve also had constant one-to-one support from CanTeen’s Youth Workers and the chance to attend workshops which have helped me develop as a young person ready to take on whatever is next."

Over the next four years, STA Travel will raise money to support young people with cancer by giving travellers the opportunity to donate $2 with their booking.

CanTeen relies on donations to fund its important work. Find out more, get involved or make a donation at www.statravel.co.nz/canteen.htm