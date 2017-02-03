Chlorination of Napier water to continue through long weekend

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 17:02

A second positive result for e-coli in the Enfield Road water reservoir has been returned to Napier City Council. All other network testing remains clear.

However the Council is reassuring residents that the positive test is showing the very lowest e-coli reading detectable and that the source has been isolated to one tank of the two housed at the reservoir. "The reservoir is made up of two tanks - the largest of the two has returned consistently clear results however the smaller of the two has tested positive for e-coli," says Chris Dolley, Napier City Council’s Manager Asset Strategy.

The small tank has now been shut off and will not be used for city water supply until further notice.

National water standards dictate that chlorination should continue until three negative tests are returned - so for the meantime, and throughout the long weekend, residents may continue to notice the smell or taste of chlorine. However for those who cannot tolerate chlorine, Council is installing a chlorine-free tap at Taradale Park. The installation should be complete by lunchtime tomorrow (Saturday).

An investigation into the source of the e-coli is also underway.

"Obviously we’re very surprised by the outcome of the test, and we’ve shut down the tank while we discover the source," says Napier Mayor Bill Dalton.

As the small tank - which houses approximately a third of the Enfield Road reservoir’s capacity - is now out of commission, Napier City is now moving to water restrictions. Hoses and sprinklers should be used 6-8am and 7-9pm only, and only every second day. Addresses that are odd numbered should water on odd numbered calendar dates only. Addresses that are even numbered should water on even numbered calendar days. "We are asking for a bit of support with this and hoping people will be understanding under these circumstances" says Mayor Dalton.

The Hawke’s Bay DHB has confirmed that no boil water notice is required, as the e-coli reading is extremely low. There has been no increase in cases of reported illness, it says.

However, if anyone is feeling sick with diarrhoea and/or vomiting they should see or call their health professional or call Healthline 0800 611 116.

Council staff are working through the weekend and updates will continue when available. Daily testing is continuing. A full update on the weekend’s e-coli sample test results will be available on Tuesday February 7th.

CHLORINATION FAQs

Why is it necessary to chlorinate the water?

Chlorine is a highly efficient disinfectant and helps kill harmful bacteria that may exist in the water or in the water supply pipes. It has been added as a precautionary measure to safe guard the water from potentially harmful bacteria and to ensure the water supply complies with the required drinking water standards.

Will chlorine affect my health?

Current studies indicate that using or drinking water with small amounts of chlorine does not cause harmful health effects. Its widespread use has been a major factor in reducing illness from waterborne diseases.

Even with the small volumes of chlorine used to some people will be able to taste it and some will notice the smell.

Please click on the link below regarding NZ drinking water standards -

- http://www.health.govt.nz/publication/drinking-water-standards-new-zealand-2005-revised-2008

Can chlorine affect existing conditions?

Yes, in a small number of people chlorine can be an irritant for an existing condition such as asthma or eczema. If you notice increased skin irritation, asthma symptoms or other symptoms - seek medical advice. You can contact Healthline 0800 611 116 or your family doctor (GP).