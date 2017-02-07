Ministry of Health play Russian roulette with public safety

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 08:16

New Zealands first convicted airline hijackers’ nine year prison sentence ends today raising concerns about the possibility of a renewed hijack attempt and threats to public safety.

Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots and injured a passenger on an Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in 2008.

Although her prison sentence ends, she is still subject to a compulsory treatment order under mental health legislation, and remains under the care of the Ministry of Health.

Unlike the Parole Board decision released in December however, the Ministry of Health is remaining tight lipped regarding any potential release details regarding Ms Abdille.

Graeme Moyle, an independent victim advocate and mental health watchdog is critical of the Ministry of Healths’ refusal to reassure the public as to Ms Abdillies ongoing risk to public safety should she be released into the community.

"The Director of Mental Healths office has refused point blank to confirm whether Abdille has been granted leave from psychiatric care, citing privacy laws" Moyle said.

"If it’s appropriate that the Parole Board make release conditions public regarding serious offenders then the Ministry of Health should follow suit".

"This is a public safety matter and public safety should override privacy considerations on every occasion", Moyle said.

"Health officials are playing Russian roulette with Abdille and are crossing their fingers in the hope she won’t carry out her recent threats to hijack another plane or set herself on fire".

Conditions set out by the Parole Board for Ms Abdillies release include not entering any airport grounds or traveling on an aeroplane, to be compliant with medication and to reside at an approved address.

In the December parole decision those on the panel agreed that Ms Abdille was still an undue risk to public safety and declined parole".

"Abdille, clearly remains a threat to public safety and the Ministry of Health have a duty of care to protect the public".

"The Ministry of Health need to come clean, be transparent and reassure the New Zealand public that she is under robust monitoring and that they have the resources in place to ensure she complies with any conditions associated with her release".

"Given the recent scathing report into inadequacies in Wellingtons mental health services it is not unreasonable for the public to lack confidence in that areas’ monitoring of dangerous and high risk patients", Moyle said.