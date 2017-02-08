Campbell Fellowship Award to help GPs combat patient weight gain

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:43

Helping fight the modern epidemic of lifestyle diseases is at the heart of further work by a New Zealand medical researcher who is taking up the inaugural Campbell Fellowship to advance her study overseas.

Having completed her PhD on nutrition education in undergraduate training, Dr Jennifer Crowley, a University of Auckland nutrition expert, will use the award to attend a summit in Cambridge and study nutrition training programmes that are showing good results in helping GPs achieve improved outcomes in this area.

"We are seeing a big increase in lifestyle diseases connected to weight gain and diet is a vital part of addressing this challenge," she said.

"We know that patients value GPs’ advice in this area, and if GPs recommend something patients are much more likely to give it a go. But many GPs tell us that they don’t have either the knowledge or time to fully address this in their clinics," she said.

"We are trying to find new ways to help GPs help their patients this area.

"I was thrilled to receive this award. When you complete a PhD there is always much more that you want to do. This will help us keep moving forward in one important aspect of addressing a major national health problem."

At the Need for Nutrition Education / Innovation Programme (NNedPro) International Summit in June, Dr Crowley will study international advances and smarter ways of helping GPs. This may include tools in patient management systems to track and prompt nutrition advice in patient consultations.

"We are very pleased to make this first award of the Campbell Fellowship to such a deserving and important cause for all New Zealanders," Adrienne Young-Cooper, the Chairperson of the Sir John Logan Campbell Medical Trust, said.

"Sir John Logan Campbell, known as the Father of Auckland, bequeathed Cornwall Park and a charitable trust and in his own lifetime was a keen philanthropist on many fronts. He would have particularly welcomed this Fellowship as he was a doctor himself."

The Campbell Fellowship is a significant annual award of between $15,000 - $25,000 to medical researchers at The University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences to support two to three months overseas study and research.

It was founded last year by the Sir John Logan Campbell Medical Trust which is funded by the charitable endowment left by Sir John Logan Campbell and administered by the Cornwall Park Trust Board.