Boil water notices still in place for more than 1,000 Kaikoura residents

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 11:09

Kaikoura should remain vigilant in preventing gastro bugs, with the risk from damaged water infrastructure still affecting many in the district.

People in the Kaikoura District are being reminded to continue to boil their drinking water, unless they’ve been told by the Kaikoura District Council that they no longer need to, as well as wash their hands and keep out of any contaminated waterways.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says infrastructure damage from the November 14 earthquake, means boil water notices still apply to five of the eight council water supplies servicing the Kaikoura district.

"The only council water supplies safe to drink are Kaikoura township, neighbouring Ocean Ridge, and Kincaid," Dr Humphrey says.

"Boil water notices apply to five other Kaikoura District Council supplies, affecting more than a thousand Kaikoura residents as well as anyone visiting these areas. These supplies are not secure and remain at risk of contamination."

He says anyone outside the safe to drink areas must boil their water, or, if on a private supply, they need to get it tested if they haven’t already.

"Private water supplies must be tested quarterly, as well as after heavy rainfall and following any significant earthquakes."

Everyone should always remain vigilant about hand washing too, Dr Humphrey says.

"It’s important to wash your hands thoroughly to prevent gastro infections such as norovirus, which can spread quickly across a community."

Dr Humphrey also warns people to not swim , surf or consume seafood and shellfish collected in the area where Lyell Creek discharges into the ocean.

"Advice from the Kaikoura District Council on the state of wastewater infrastructure indicates people should stay away from the Lyell Creek area until further notice."

The sewer reticulation has been re-established along Hawthorne Road (between the bridge and Mt-Fyffe Road), and on Mt-Fyffe Road (between Hawthorne and Totara Lane). People can use their toilet and do their washing. The remaining residents without operational sewer will be advised as soon as the service is re-established.

Council Water Supplies and Boil Water Notices

Three Kaikoura District Council supplies do not have boil water notices in place:

- Kaikoura Township (approx. 2,500 residents)

- Ocean Ridge (approx. 200 residents)

- Kincaid (approx. 120 residents)

The remaining five Kaikoura District Council supplies have boil water notices in place:

- Oaro (approx. 400 residents)

- Fernleigh (approx. 150 residents)

- Kaikoura Suburban (approx. 50 residents)

- Peketa (approx. 400 residents) - this supply suffered significant damage and is unsafe to drink unless boiled

- East Coast Rural servicing Clarence (approx. 150 residents).