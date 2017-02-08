Speaker focuses on alcohol and teenage brain

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 13:38

The effects of alcohol on the developing teenage brain will be explored in a series of upcoming free community events presented by neuroscience Educator Nathan Wallis.

Using current research to provide practical advice for supporting adolescents, the community events will be of particular interest to anyone involved with teenagers, organisers say.

Put together by Community and Public Health West Coast, West Coast Te Rito Family Violence Prevention Network, and Buller Family Whanau Violence Prevention Network, with support from the Health Promotion Agency and West REAP, the events will focus on how the teenage brain works and an understanding of how alcohol affects the developing brain.

Mr Wallis will also be presenting to year nine - 13 students in West Coast high schools during his week on the Coast.

The community events are as follows:

Monday 20 February in the Hari Hari Community Centre, at 7pm.

Tuesday 21 February, Regent Theatre, Hokitika, 6.30pm

Thursday 23 February, Reefton Area School, 4pm