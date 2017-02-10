Hydrotherapy helps road to recovery

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 11:51

Levin woman Ann Collings has been a long-time advocate for the Levin Aquatic Centre for recreation and therapeutic exercise.

Recently, the regular customer for two decades has found a blessing in the ‘healing powers’ of its new hydrotherapy pool, constructed as part of the centre’s redevelopment over winter last year.

Following a hip replacement last September, Mrs Collings was physically unable to continue with weekly Aquacise in the main pool, so she tried the new Aqua-Rehab sessions in the hydrotherapy pool. These involve low-impact exercises to increase mobility, strength and flexibility, and are specifically designed for those who suffer from arthritis, joint and circulation problems or have limited mobility.

Mrs Collings said the sessions, led by Aquatics Programmes and Events Supervisor Greg Jackson, were excellent.

"After the hip operation I was dying to get back into the pool and Aqua Rehab allowed me to do that. It was really beneficial. Greg worked with me every Friday over three months and at the end of January I felt ready to try Aquacise again. I enjoyed the entire session, which was really pleasing," she said.

"At 82 years of age, I feel I should try to keep mobile, and keeping fit helps with day-to-day life. Also, I love the buoyancy that water gives, as well as the social aspect of Aquacise - doing the session and then enjoying a cup of tea with everyone afterwards. The Levin Aquatic Centre is a great asset for the town and people should take advantage of it."

Aquatics Manager James Richmond said while they receive plenty of positive public feedback about the centre’s redevelopment, to hear of success stories such as Mrs Collings and knowing that the centre can play a part in improving the quality of life for someone is even more personally satisfying for staff.

"Being able to provide such health and social wellbeing benefits cannot be measured in dollars," he said.

Mr Richmond said to help encourage physical health and mental wellbeing for older people, Aquatics Horowhenua is launching its newest community initiative, Ageing Well Wellness Week. Between Monday 20 February and Friday 24 February, at both the Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pools, there will be a variety of morning and afternoon aqua exercise sessions, as well as out-of-water workshops and seminars on topics such as nutrition, bone health, muscle retention, heart health, and yoga.

For more information and timetables, look out for the upcoming advertising, visit www.aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz or AquaticsHorowhenua on Facebook, or phone 06 368 0070.