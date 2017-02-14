Kenepuru renovations welcome, but all NZ facilities need upgrade

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:13

Mental health facilities across the country all need urgent assessment to ensure they’re safe for clients - and for staff, the Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi says.

It’s been revealed the Purehurehu facility at Kenepuru Hospital in Porirua will receive a multi-million-dollar upgrade, after being judged no longer fit for purpose.

The PSA welcomes news of the upgrade, but says this is the tip of the iceberg - with other facilities across the country needing urgent attention.

"New Zealand’s mental health system is in crisis, and that’s reflected in buildings across the country which are old, broken and unsuitable," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Our members tell us there’s no money to replace broken furniture, repair buildings or do even the most basic maintenance.

"All this can be slated back to Health Minister Jonathan Coleman, who has refused to acknowledge the extent of the crisis in mental health."

Mr Barclay says the government must make a commitment to properly funding upgrades for all mental health facilities across New Zealand, so they can meet best practice requirements.

"We also repeat our call for Minister Coleman to urgently restore the ring-fence around mental health funding and promise to invest in early intervention services."