Northlands new stop smoking service blessed

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:05

Northlands new Stop Smoking Service - Toki Rau - came together at Kerikeri on Monday where it’s newly designed logo and brand was formally blessed by Te Hauora o NgÄpuhi KaumÄtua Fred Sadler.

As a result of a 2015 national Ministry of Health review of tobacco control services, health providers in Northland decided that the only way to effectively provide better stop smoking services was to do that as a collective.

Seven Northland health providers now deliver those services for smokers across the region under the single service name of Toki Rau - Stop Smoking Services Northland.

The blessing ceremony heard how the name Toki Rau was developed by a working group of staff from the collective, making it unique to the region. The name draws on the ancient use of the toki (green stone adze) in carving - especially of waka and its work of creating something new, and the components of the toki and how their integrity as a whole was important for the quality of the work.

The term ‘rau’ provided a number of key meanings - on one hand referring to the many providers now delivering services and their work of helping as many people as possible to become smokefree, and on the other being a metaphor for the important underlying value of aroha for the services.

The logo was developed by Big Fish Creative and carries on the unique theme by being both an art piece, and a service logo.

Toki Rau Stop Smoking Services Northland is a collective of Te Hiku Hauora, Te RÅ«nanga O Whaingaroa, Te Hau Ora O NgÄpuhi, Hauora Hokianga, Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai, NgÄti Hine Health Trust and Te HÄ Oranga with Northland District Health Board providing a centralised hub.

Toki Rau Stop Smoking Services Northland are able to offer those wanting to quit FREE Nicotine patches, gum and lozenges - and just by using the patches, gum or lozenges you will double your chance of quitting for good. Give quitting a go talk to your General Practitioner, Midwife, MÄori Health provider or free call 0508 TOKI RAU (0508 8654 728).