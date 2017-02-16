New technology brings advanced eye care to Queenstown

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 08:00

The acquisition of a new, state-of-the-art eye examination machine by a Queenstown optometrist means specialist outpatient services can now be accessed in the resort.

OCULA, the only optometry practice in the Southern Lakes to offer advanced preventative examinations, has recently purchased an $86,000 Ocular Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine for its Queenstown location at 10 Athol Street. The practice purchased its first OCT machine for its Wanaka practice in 2015.

Operating in much the same way as an ultrasound machine, but using light as opposed to sound, OCT allows optometrists to see much deeper into the eye than previously possible with a retinal photograph. It gives them the ability to identify eye disease earlier and offers the ability to treat any problems before they develop into serious eyesight issues.

OCULA principal and nationally-respected optometrist Danielle Ross says the new machine will save Queenstown residents from having to travel to Dunedin, Invercargill or, more recently, OCULA’s Wanaka practice, for this service.

"Our OCT is the first of its kind in Queenstown and provides the most in-depth and comprehensive evaluation of eye health that technology allows," she says. "It also allows for a greater use of telemedicine, with the ability for scan results to be emailed to a specialist anywhere in the world, and management to be confirmed without the patient leaving my consultation room."

Often eye damage can only be identified by the time it has worked its way to the surface of the back of the eye. With OCT, optometrists and eye specialists can see much deeper into the eye and detect preventable diseases such as macula degeneration, glaucoma, retinal detachment and keratoconus - all of which can lead to blindness - up to five years earlier than previously possible. It also facilitates the design of custom-made contact lenses and can be used for pre-surgery evaluations, such as LASIK. Eye scans using the OCT machine cost $189.

"In Wanaka, the OCT has detected eye disease in a significant number of cases which would not have been possible previously, preventing unnecessary sight loss," Ross adds. "This is a big deal, and we can't imagine not having access to this technology - it was clear this was desperately needed in Queenstown."

While OCT is standard in other parts of the world, it is relatively new to New Zealand, with only a few optometrists in the South Island having access to this state-of-the-art equipment.

Ross says OCULA’s acquisition of the technology is an example of its commitment to the best in eye health.

"We believe every patient deserves access to the most comprehensive eye examination that technology allows each time they have their eyes tested at OCULA," she says. "Being continuously at the forefront of technology allows us to be more proactive about eye health, moving into preventative health management. Technology provides sooner diagnosis, improved management and a better prognosis. Sight is precious and we believe it should be protected at any cost."