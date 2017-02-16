Inaugural symposium brings ACART stakeholders together

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 13:54

The Advisory Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ACART) held its inaugural symposium on Friday, 10 February 2017, in Wellington, New Zealand. Associate Minister of Health Peter Dunne, to whom ACART provides independent advice, opened the symposium.

The purpose of the symposium was to bring together stakeholders in the assisted reproductive technology sector to discuss issues such as genetic screening, surrogacy, regulation and ethical considerations related to new technologies. With over 70 attendees, ACART Chair Alison Douglass said "The Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Act 2004 (HART Act) has now been in operation for nearly 12 years. The symposium is an opportunity for the sector to get together and discuss current issues in ART."

ACART formulates policy and provides advice to the Minister of Health on assisted reproductive technology in New Zealand. It was established under section 32 of the HART Act. The Committee is made up of 10 members with Māori, legal, human reproductive research, ethics, disability, consumer, children, and layperson perspectives.

For more information about ACART visit their website.