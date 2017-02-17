Families request for privacy on Ross Bremner review

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 08:07

Waikato District Health Board has completed its serious event review into the DHB’s care of Ross Bremner ahead of the tragic events that occurred in October.

We have not yet met all the families of Mr Bremner and the Kawhia couple Maurice O’Donnell and Mona Tuwhangai, and until that process is complete we will not be making the review report public.

The review has now been passed to the Coroner and shared with the police. Both families have requested privacy.