Boil water notice still in place in Waimarama

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:33

Further results from tests of the Waimarama water supply have come back clear today.

The Boil Water Notice remains in place and Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew is asking Waimarama residents to remain patient while the full testing regime is completed. "As we have said we really do need to understand the cause; and we want enough clear tests that we can be confident the risk has been mitigated."

Steps taken so far include inspections of the reservoir, the spring site and the plant, the re-filling of the reservoir, additional water testing, and data analysis. This work is ongoing.

Council staff are having discussions with health authorities over next steps towards lifting the Boil Water Notice.