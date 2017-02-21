Latest health target results - Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 09:09

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show Bay of Plenty DHB has made good progress.

"The health targets help to improve performance across the health system, ensuring that Kiwis get better access to health services," says Dr Coleman.

"The latest health target results for October to December 2016 show Bay of Plenty DHB continue to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the health professionals in the Bay of Plenty for their continued hard work to improve key health services for Kiwis.

"Nationally the improved access to elective surgery target was achieved again. Bay of Plenty DHB was four per cent above the target. The answer to increased demand is to do more.

"Bay of Plenty DHB also met the better help for smokers to quit target, and the shorter stays in ED target, with 96 per cent. Further work is needed however on the new raising healthy kids target, faster cancer treatment, and increased immunisation for eight-month olds."

These results are supported by the $202 million funding increase Bay of Plenty DHB has received over the last eight years. Bay of Plenty DHB will receive an extra $32 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $718 million for 2016/17.

Overall an extra $568 million is being invested into the health sector this year - the biggest single increase in seven years - taking the health budget to a record $16.1 billion in 2016/17.

The results for Quarter Two 2016/17 can be found at: www.health.govt.nz