Good progress made on new healthy kids target

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 08:49

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show DHBs have made good progress on the new raising healthy kids target, up 23 per cent on the previous quarter.

"The six national health targets help to improve performance across the health system, ensuring that Kiwis get better access to health services," says Dr Coleman.

"The latest health target results for October to December 2016 show DHBs continue to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the staff at the DHBs and PHOs for their continued hard work to improve key health services for New Zealanders.

"This is just the second time that the new raising healthy kids target has been reported. DHBs have improved their performance up to 72 per cent.

"DHB results are expected to improve each quarter as referral processes are fully implemented.

"The target is a key part of the Government’s Childhood Obesity Plan. We want to ensure that through the B4 School Check, kids and their families are put in touch with primary healthcare professionals who can check for any clinical risk associated with obesity, and encourage families to take action.

"Nationally the improved access to elective surgery target was again achieved, surpassed by three per cent.

"The answer to increased demand is to do more - delivering more elective surgery remains a key priority."

The health target results for Quarter Two 2016/17 (October-December) show:

- 94 per cent of patients were admitted, discharged or transferred from the ED within six hours, up one per cent on the previous quarter.

- Results for the faster cancer treatment target increased four per cent to 82 per cent.

- Immunisation coverage for eight-month-olds remained at 93 per cent.

- 86 per cent of PHO enrolled patients were offered help to quit smoking, a small decrease on the last quarter.

The results for Quarter Two 2016/17 can be found at: www.health.govt.nz