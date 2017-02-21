A look at work limitations four years after mild traumatic brain injury

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 09:01

A new study from researchers at the Auckland University of Technology’s National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neuroscience has discovered a dramatic link between people who have suffered a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as concussion, and their employment status four years later.

The study examined 245 adults that had been working prior to experiencing a mild TBI. Even allowing for the fact that changing jobs, and even careers, is more frequent today than it has been in the past, the research has found that people who had suffered mild TBI were more likely to have exited the workforce for reasons other than retirement or study in the four years post injury.

A further 15.5% of participants in the study also reported experiencing limitations at work, such as struggling to concentrate, sticking to a routine and managing their workload. Returning to work is a key outcome in TBI rehabilitation, with links to improved psychological well-being and quality of life. Delayed return or reduced capacity results in considerable lost earnings and long-term treatment costs.

"Around 90% of adults will return to pre-injury employment within two months of sustaining a mild TBI" says Associate Professor Alice Theadom.

"However, between 22% and 48% of those will experience persistent symptoms, such as headaches, fatigue and difficulties processing information for at least one year following injury which can make it very difficult to function effectively at work."

The AUT research found that subjects who find themselves ‘taking longer to think’ one month post-injury were most likely to also experience work productivity loss four years later. Findings that suggest that subsequent interventions to address these difficulties early are required to help patients to cope with persistent impacts and to increase productivity at work.