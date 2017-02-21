Waikato DHB makes good progress on new healthy kids target

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 09:57

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show Waikato DHB has made good progress on the raising healthy kids target.

"The health targets help to improve performance across the health system, ensuring that Kiwis get better access to health services," says Dr Coleman.

"The latest health target results for October to December 2016 show Waikato DHB continues to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the health professionals at Waikato for their continued hard work to improve key health services for Kiwis.

"This is just the second time that the new raising healthy kids target has been reported. Nationally, DHBs improved their performance up to 72 per cent. Waikato DHB achieved 79 per cent. Results are expected to improve each quarter as referral processes are fully implemented.

"The target is a key part of the Government’s Childhood Obesity Plan. We want to ensure that through the B4 School Check, kids and their families are put in touch with primary healthcare professionals who can check for any clinical risk associated with obesity, and encourage families to take action.

"Nationally the improved access to elective surgery target was again achieved. Waikato DHB was six per cent above the target. The answer to increased demand is to do more - delivering more elective surgery remains a key priority.

"Waikato DHB achieved 86 per cent on the faster cancer treatment target. Further work is needed however on the shorter stays in ED target, increased immunisation for eight month olds, and better help for smokers to quit."

These results are supported by the $351 million funding increase Waikato DHB has received over the last eight years. Waikato DHB will receive an extra $55 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $1.18 billion for 2016/17.

Overall an extra $568 million is being invested into the health sector this year - the biggest single increase in seven years - taking the health budget to a record $16.1 billion in 2016/17.

The results for Quarter Two 2016/17 can be found at: www.health.govt.nz