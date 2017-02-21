Waitemata DHB leads in efforts to combat childhood obesity

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:26

Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) is leading in national efforts to combat childhood obesity as the first DHB in the country to reach 100 percent in the Raising Healthy Kids target.

Waitemata results for the latest quarter show that 100 percent of obese children identified in the B4 School Check programme were offered a referral to a health professional for clinical assessment and family based nutrition, activity and lifestyle interventions, exceeding the national target requirement of 95 percent.

Waitemata DHB Chief Executive Dr Dale Bramley says the result demonstrates the considerable inroads made to address childhood obesity in our communities.

"The swift target achievement reflects our commitment to the health of children and whānau in our district. We look forward to continuing this work with our partners in primary care to help families make positive lifestyle changes to ensure Waitemata children have the healthiest start to school life."

Waitemata continues to lead in the national Faster Cancer Treatment health target with 90 percent of patients receiving their first cancer treatment or other management within 62 days of referral.

The DHB was the first to surpass the target in the previous quarter and has continued to improve its performance to ensure that Waitemata patients get access to the right care, in the right place, faster.

Dr Bramley says that the target performance shows a quantifiable difference in the way the DHB is providing care and improving health outcomes for patients with cancer.

"Faster treatment means timely access to appointments, tests that detect cancer, and cancer treatment as well as other improvements to the quality, timeliness and overall experience of service for patients."

"Dealing with cancer diagnosis or treatment is challenging enough for patients and families. We want navigating the health system to be as efficient and seamless as possible for the people in our care."

"There is still work to be done to enhance the treatment and support available to patients with cancer and this will continue to be a priority for our DHB until each and every patient who comes through our doors receives the same gold standard of care."

The DHB also continues to perform well against the Shorter Stays in Emergency Departments target with 97 percent (against a national target 95 percent) of patients admitted, discharged or transferred from our emergency departments within six hours.

Complete national health target results can be viewed: http://www.health.govt.nz/new-zealand-health-system/health-targets/how-my-dhb-performing/how-my-dhb-performing-2016-17/health-targets-2016-17-quarter-2-results-summary