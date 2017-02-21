Canterbury DHB's performance strong despite challenges

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:19

The Canterbury DHB’s performance in Quarter 2 of the 2016/2017 National Health Targets has remained strong despite several challenging disruptions.

David Meates, Canterbury DHB chief executive, says the Civil Defence Emergency declared as a result of the North Canterbury earthquakes and the Resident Doctors’ Association’s strikes during Quarter 2 caused significant additional work and distractions for our health system.

"Despite our health system facing troubling circumstances yet again, our staff have done an incredibly remarkable job to ensure services continue to be provided," Mr Meates says.

The Canterbury DHB was back on track in Quarter 2, meeting the Shorter Stay in the Emergency Department (ED) 95 percent target.

Mr Meates says initiatives to support target performance have included the implementation of strategies to manage demand in the community and improve flow in ED and the hospital.

"This is impressive, especially considering our ED is one of the busiest trauma centres in the country."

Mr Meates says the supports in place in the community, such as the Acute Demand Management Service, have meant more than 33,000 people in Canterbury have been provided care in the community over the last year, rather than being admitted into hospital.

"Our ‘Care Around the Clock’ campaign has also played a part in ensuring people don’t default to ED when they should be seen by their own GP team. The campaign has been promoted significantly during Quarter 2, reminding people to make their general practice their first call."

For the sixth quarter in a row, Canterbury has achieved the immunisation target, vaccinating 95 percent of eligible children.

"We had strong coverage rates across all population groups meeting the health target for all this quarter," Mr Meates says.

The rates were Asian 97 percent, Pacific 96 percent, New Zealand European 95 percent and MÄori 95 percent.

"This is a significant achievement, showing the results of the ongoing commitment from immunisation teams in primary care right across our system."

Canterbury’s performance against the Faster Cancer Treatment target in Quarter 2,saw 84.8 percent of patients received their first cancer treatment (or other management) within 62 days of being referred with a high suspicion of cancer.

"Our teams are continuously working to improve the capture and quality of the Fast Cancer Treatment data, and reviewing patient pathways to improve timeliness," Mr Meates says.