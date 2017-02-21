Auckland DHB makes good progress on new healthy kids target

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:54

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest health target results show Auckland DHB has made good progress on the raising healthy kids target.

"The health targets help to improve performance across the health system, ensuring that Kiwis get better access to health services," says Dr Coleman.

"The latest health target results for October to December 2016 show Auckland DHB continues to perform well, but there’s always more to do.

"I’d like to acknowledge all the health professionals in Auckland for their continued hard work to improve key health services for New Zealanders.

"This is just the second time that the new raising healthy kids target has been reported. Nationally, DHBs improved their performance up to 72 per cent. Auckland DHB achieved 97 per cent. Results are expected to improve each quarter as referral processes are fully implemented.

"The target is a key part of the Government’s Childhood Obesity Plan. We want to ensure that through the B4 School Check, kids and their families are put in touch with primary healthcare professionals who can check for any clinical risk associated with obesity, and encourage families to take action.

"Auckland DHB met the shorter stays in ED target and the increased immunisation target for eight-month olds. The DHB was above the faster cancer treatment target, achieving 88 per cent.

"Further work is needed however on the improved access to elective surgery target and better help for smokers to quit target."

These results are supported by the $369 million funding increase Auckland DHB has received over the last eight years. Auckland DHB will receive an extra $51 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $1.3 billion for 2016/17.

Overall an extra $568 million is being invested into the health sector this year - the biggest single increase in seven years - taking the health budget to a record $16.1 billion in 2016/17.

The results for Quarter Two 2016/17 can be found at: www.health.govt.nz