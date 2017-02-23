New day programme for Wellington's elders

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 12:40

Enliven’s Huntleigh Home in Karori is launching a brand new day programme on 1 March for elders living in the community. The day programme at Huntleigh Home has been specifically developed for elders to get out of the house and socialise with like-minded people while their family carer, if they have one, is able to have a break.

Huntleigh Home and Apartments manager Suzanne Simpson says the idea to start a day programme was sparked by an obvious need within the community. "We were approached by the District Health Board if we could provide a day programme because there is a real need for it in Karori, so we’re expecting it to be very popular and fulfill a real need in Karori."

Suzanne says the day programme at Huntleigh Home is for elders to socialise, to become better connected to their community and to keep their mind and body active. "The programme is guided by our Eden Alternative philosophy of care which focuses on providing companionship, fun, variety and meaningful activity." The programme also provides respite for family carers.

"It will give carers the opportunity to rest, relax and tend to their own needs, while their loved one spends the day with us." Suzanne is encouraging local elders and their families to consider the day programme at Huntleigh Home as a way of adding variety to their lives.

"The day programme is important as it will help prevent isolation and loneliness among elders in our communities. It will help keep attendees active, and will give elders a chance to form new friendships and feel connected to our community," says Suzanne. The programme is suited for people in the community who are living on their own or with a carer.

"Our staff are qualified and passionate about what they do and we believe the day programme will make a real difference to the lives of the people who attend." From 1 March 2017 the day programme at Huntleigh Home will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from 10am to 4pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided. The programme can be paid for privately, although subsidies are often available through the District Health Board.

To find out more about Huntleigh Home’s new day programme, located at 221 Karori Road in Karori, call 04 464 2020, email huntleigh@psc.org.nz or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.