Free GP visits offered to those affected by Port Hills fires

Free GP visits are being offered to people affected by the Port Hills fires, at the discretion of their General Practice team. This includes people who worked on or are still working on fire control and recovery operations.
The offer period covers the two months from 13 February 2017, the day the fire started.
