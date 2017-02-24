Gisborne unions take health into their own hands

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 08:43

WHAT: Unions negotiating for members at Ngati Porou Hauora offer free health screening outside East Coast Bays MP Anne Tolley’s office

WHEN: Today, Friday 24 February, 11.30 - 1.30

WHERE: Outside Mrs Tolley’s office, 5 Gladstone Road, Gisborne

Nurses who are union members will offer free blood pressure and blood sugar screening, including other services which would normally involve a visit to a health centre.

Members of First union, PSA and E tÅ« will also be present raising the issue directly with Ms Tolley.

"We’re taking this action to show we’re serious about getting a better deal for Gisborne’s health," PSA organiser Margaret Takoko says.

"Ngati Porou Hauora’s funded through Tairawhiti DHB and has not received a funding increase, forcing the iwi to dig into Treaty settlement money to bail out the health service.

"We understand the iwi’s given more than a million dollars, and we question what else could be done with that money."

Since National took office in 2008, health funding has not kept pace with inflation and population growth - economists estimate nearly $1.85 billion is "missing" from the health budget.

"Smaller centres like Gisborne feel the rough end of the underfunding in health," Ms Takoko says.

"We want this government to take the health of our people seriously, and taking our mission to the streets is one way to do that."

The action is supported by the YesWeCare coalition (yeswecare.nz) and by the New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation’s member-led Shout Out For Health campaign (http://www.nzno.org.nz/shoutoutforhealth)