Free WiFi keeps patients connected

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 09:40

Staying in hospital is more enjoyable with free WiFi provided at Wellington Regional, Kenepuru Community and Hutt Hospitals, and the Kapiti Health Centre.

Free WiFi - which lets mobile phones and devices connect to the internet - is available to patients staying overnight.

"We listened to patients’ feedback about the importance of staying connected with friends, families and schools," said chief information officer Shayne Hunter.

"Free WiFi and internet access will help patients stay fully in touch with family and friends, and with what’s happening in the outside world during their stay in hospital."

Patients can log into the WiFi with the national health index (NHI) number on their hospital identification wristband. One NHI can be used to log two devices into the network at the same time.

Making free WiFi available involved significant changes to the hospitals’ IT platforms, as well as implementing systems to filter content and block certain websites if required.

"Our priority was free WiFi for patients who stay in hospital - especially for prolonged periods. We’re now exploring free WiFi for outpatients - those attending appointments - in the future."