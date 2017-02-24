Hospital upgrades scanner technology

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:09

All hands were on deck on Thursday when Wellington Regional Hospital took possession of its new CT scanner.

The Toshiba Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition scanner is the first of its kind to be installed in New Zealand. It is the first of two replacement scanners to be installed at the hospital this year.

"These scanners are part of a $3.4 million investment to replace ageing technology," said clinical leader of radiology James Entwisle.

CT scans help detect various diseases and conditions including some cancers, vascular diseases, and trauma injuries. CT can also provide treatment in a less invasive way for patients.

"The new scanners are superior to those they’re replacing and are great for patients and staff. We’ll be able to scan in more detail and obtain more accurate information. For example, their advanced technology allows doctors to see internal organs in 3D. This is an enormous advantage when planning detailed operations."

Scanning capacity will reduce during installation, with emergency and urgent scans being prioritised. Routine non-urgent referrals will have a slight increase in waiting time.

The first scanner is expected to be fully operational by mid-March. The second is due to arrive in May and be up and running by June, at which time radiology will be back to normal capacity.

Wairarapa DHB upgraded its scanner in November. Hutt Valley will also upgrade its scanner this year.

Additional information about the Toshiba Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition scanners:

Scans a heart in one rotation, reducing the radiation dose

Can scan larger and heavier patients who previously could not be scanned.

Provides high-resolution, detailed images of patients with metal implants that are commonly obscured with CTs.

Allows doctors to visualise brain vessel bloodflows - important when detecting if a stroke has occurred and guiding the best treatment.

Image: Radiology department manager Jamie Duncan and radiology clinical leader James Entwisle with Wellington’s new CT scanner