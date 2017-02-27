Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

$6 million boost for Community Resilience Partnership Fund

HomeHealth
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 09:38

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman to launch Community Resilience Partnership Fund - a $6 million fund to support community-led wellbeing and resilience initiatives.

WHAT: Launch of Community Resilience Partnership Fund

WHO: Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman

WHEN: 2.30pm, Tuesday, 28 February, 2017

WHERE: Mayor’s Lounge

Christchurch City Council Civic Building

53 Hereford Street

(Meet Kathryn McNeil, Ground Floor reception, 2.15pm)

Please RSVP to Kathryn McNeil by 12pm Tuesday, 28 February, if you intend to attend.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.