$6 million boost for Community Resilience Partnership Fund

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman to launch Community Resilience Partnership Fund - a $6 million fund to support community-led wellbeing and resilience initiatives.
WHAT: Launch of Community Resilience Partnership Fund
WHO: Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman
WHEN: 2.30pm, Tuesday, 28 February, 2017
WHERE: Mayor’s Lounge
Christchurch City Council Civic Building
53 Hereford Street
