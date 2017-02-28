Dental Association praises Taranaki dairies for sugary drink stance

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 07:16

Two Taranaki dairies have agreed to not sell sugary drinks to kids in the morning before school starts.

Working with Taranaki Public Health Unit, Stratford's Northern Dairy and CR Dairy in Eltham are helping with a project to reduce tooth decay, and childhood obesity.

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) says this type of leadership is commendable.

"A lot of the work the Association has done is with schools and communities, as this is where the issue of oral health and sugary drinks sits," said NZDA spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

"Our recent Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks acknowledges that the negative health impacts of sugary drinks require a wide-range of solutions.

"We support this public health leadership. In fact, point six of our statement specifically mentions the need to limit the sale of sugary drinks in and around schools," says Dr Beaglehole.

A consortium of public health groups is backing a NZDA-led 7-point Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks.